Woman "reportedly holding weapon next to young child" killed by Surrey RCMP

There was a tense scene in Surrey on Thursday morning that ended with one woman being shot by police.

Surrey RCMP responded to a home after a report of a disturbance at the residence just before 5 am. A woman was barricaded inside a room and was “reportedly holding weapon next to young child,” according to the Independent Investigations Office of BC.

Officers removed two other adults from the residence, and after an interaction with the woman, an officer fired their weapon. The woman was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.

The child was unharmed.

“The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police,” the law enforcement watchdog said in a news release.

The IIO investigates all incidents where police are involved and people are killed or seriously injured.