Vancouver Police say it’s investigating a violent assault after a man was slashed in the face and hospitalized this weekend.

Police said officers found a victim in the Granville Entertainment District near Granville and Nelson Street around 11:30 pm Saturday, after people in the area told officers “he was acting aggressively toward them, attempting to pick fights and striking vehicles.”

“As officers took the man into custody, they found him covered in blood with a large wound on his face,” a VPD statement reads.

The 30-year-old Vancouver man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police believe the man was slashed in the face during an earlier altercation on Granville Street,” police said. “The suspect has not been identified.”

Police added the investigation is ongoing.