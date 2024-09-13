Vancouver Police officer and driver standoff sparks traffic debate

A Vancouver Police officer and a driver got caught in a traffic standoff in the middle of an intersection, and a debate has sparked over who was in the wrong.

The situation occurred in Vancouver at Oak Street and 12th Avenue, and dashcam footage captured the whole scene.

The car with the dashcam follows a Jeep involved in the standoff, heading East toward Heather Street.

As they approach the intersection, the light is yellow, and the Jeep attempts to speed through, trying to beat the yellow traffic light while a Vancouver Police officer turns left. Both vehicles stop before colliding, at which point the Vancouver Police officer turns on his lights, and the Jeep awkwardly reverses before turning right and getting pulled over by the cop.

We asked the VPD about the traffic standoff.

“A yellow light means you must stop unless it is unsafe to do so,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin.

‘As the video shows, the driver was about to go through a red light.”

Judge for yourself:

While we don’t know for sure what infraction, if any, the driver might have been ticketed for, Visintin told Daily Hive it could’ve possibly been for disobeying a yellow traffic light.

Amber means stop. Light was red when SUV was only halfway through intersection.

The video was initially posted to Reddit, which has sparked quite a debate.

Some believe that the cop should have waited until the road was clear. Others think that the driver had time to stop for the yellow. Some believe that both drivers were in the wrong.

One Redditor said, “I can’t believe people are defending the Jeep.”

Others are theorizing that the driver probably got off with a warning.

