Canadian woman sues McDonald's after she was burned by spilled hot drink

A Vancouver woman is suing McDonald’s for negligence after she was burned by a hot drink an employee handed her in the drive-thru.

According to a notice of civil claim filed in the BC Supreme Court, the incident occurred two years ago after retiree Sylvia Nedila pulled into a Port Coquitlam McDonald’s drive-thru.

She alleges that, around 2:30 pm on October 26, 2021, a McDonald’s employee passed her a large beverage, and when she went to hold it, the lid came off and the liquid spilt on her, causing injury.

Nedila said she experienced burns to her chest, abdomen, right hand and fingers and has been left with scarring, anxiety and depression.

“The injuries suffered by the Plaintiff have caused and will continue to cause pain, suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life,” the lawsuit reads.

She claims the incident happened because the defendant, McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd., and their employees were negligent.

The notice goes on to say the company:

failed to adequately train their employees in the safe and proper handling of hot liquids/beverages;

failed to ensure the lid of the cup was secure, creating a danger to the Plaintiff;

failed to ensure the premises were safe for people using them;

failed to correct the dangerous conditions when they knew or ought to have known of them; and

failed to provide sufficient, or any, warning of the said danger or take other steps to warn the Plaintiff and the public generally, of the prevailing dangerous conditions.

Nedila is seeking damages for non-pecuniary loss, special damages for past and future expenses, and the cost of past and future healthcare services under the Health Care Costs Recovery Act. She is also asking for interest and fees for the court action.