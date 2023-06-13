McDonald’s sued after diner says he bit into a metal bolt

A Canadian man is suing a McDonald’s in BC after he said he injured his jaw and teeth eating food served with a metal bolt.

Roman Chromy, a carpenter living in Vancouver, filed a notice of civil claim in BC’s Supreme Court after allegedly dining at a McDonald’s in New Westminster nearly three years ago.

He claims that during his visit on November 11, 2021, his order was “contaminated and contained a metal bolt.”

He is now suing McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada Ltd. and Joe Guzzo, the manager of the 815 McBride Boulevard location.

Chromy claims he was injured and suffered loss and damages due to the “negligence and breach of statutory duty.” Apart from injury to his teeth and jaw, he says the incident caused indigestion, food phobia, weight loss, low immunity, mental distress, panic attacks, stress, anxiety, a depressive disorder, and insomnia.

“All of which have caused and continue to cause the Plaintiff pain, suffering, a loss of enjoyment of life, a loss of income, both past and future, a diminished capacity to earn income, loss of ability to housekeep, loss of opportunity and loss of capital asset, and diminished resistance to future injuries,” the notice reads.

Chromy argues the defendants failed to produce and supply food “fit for human consumption,” implement a contamination policy, maintain a sanitary facility, take reasonable care of their customers, and “take adequate steps to eradicate the contamination once it had been detected.”

Chromy has not specified damages and costs but is seeking relief in general damages, special damages, and damages the court sees fit.

These claims have not been proven in court, and the defendants have not yet filed a response.