Teen separates from youth group and goes missing in Golden Ears Park

A 16-year-old teen has gone missing during a hike in Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge.

On June 27, a group of four people were on a hike in the provincial park which is just about an hour from Vancouver. Ridge Meadows RCMP says the hike was part of a youth activity.

The group hiked the East Canyon Trail on the way to Steve’s lookout.

Ridge Meadows adds that the group left Steve’s Lookout around 2:45 pm Tuesday to return to their campground.

However, around 15 minutes from the viewpoint on the way back to the campsite, the youth group leader realized that 16-year-old Esther Wang was no longer with the pack.

After that, the group returned to the top of the viewpoint, trying to locate Wang. Police say the group was unsuccessful in finding the missing 16-year-old.

“The leader headed to the entrance of the trail to have a Park Ranger report to Police,” Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a statement.

Maple Ridge Search and Rescue has been “searching through the night.”

A police drone was also deployed to assist with search efforts.

While Wang had a cellphone with her, pings to her phone have been negative due to the remote area.

Ridge Meadows RCMP has released some info about Wang, including a photo.

Wang is 5’3, with a slim build and has long black hair. She is wearing black leggings, a black jacket and a navy blue baseball bat, carrying a blue, red and white backpack.

“The group was prepared for their hike, and Esther was carrying water and had food,” Ridge Meadows RCMP adds.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 604-463-6251.