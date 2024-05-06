Woman in her 80s sexually assaulted on trail in Burnaby park: RCMP

A female victim in her 80s was sexually assaulted on a trail in a notable Burnaby Park.

The incident happened on February 19 at around 11 am when the victim was walking through a trail in Burnaby’s Central Park before being approached by an unknown man.

Burnaby RCMP have released some details about the incident and a partial description of the suspect.

The man “groped the victim and attempted to kiss her,” Burnaby RCMP said.

Burnaby RCMP says the victim was not injured, and no similar incidents have been reported. Police are also hoping that the public can assist in identifying the suspect.

He is described as a male in his early to mid-40s, with short, thick, black hair and a one to two inches long groomed beard. He has a medium skin tone, and Burnaby RCMP say he was described as having a Middle Eastern accent.

At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a grey nylon jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

RCMP Corporal Mike Kalanj says that the ongoing investigation has reached a point where the public’s assistance is required.

“Despite our ongoing investigation, so far a suspect has not been identified in this incident. We are now releasing a suspect sketch and appealing to the public for assistance.”

Anyone with information about the assault in Central Park is being asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999, quoting file number 2024-5930.