Arrest made in White Rock homicide investigation

An arrest has been made in connection to a brazen homicide in White Rock that left a young man dead and prompted public safety concerns in the oceanside community.

On Monday afternoon, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed it had arrested someone in connection with the investigation, but they are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“IHIT investigators, with the assistance of the Integrated Emergency Response Team, arrested a 28-year old man from Surrey, BC, in relation to the homicide,” said IHIT Sgt. Pierotti.

“This remains a very active investigation,” Pierotti added.

“We recognize the public’s concern for safety and want to provide updates as soon as possible,” he added.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect, nor have they said if the suspect matches the description released in the investigation.

No photos or videos of the suspect or suspects were released.

The arrest comes just a day after friends and family of 26-year-old Kulwinder Singh Sohi gathered along Marine Drive in White Rock to remember the man who was killed last Tuesday.

Sohi was found suffering from stab wounds on the White Rock Promenade around 9:30 pm that evening.

Many in attendance carried signs that read “We Want Justice” and spoke about their fears that the South Asian community had been targeted and ignored after two South Asian men had been stabbed in as many days in the busy area.

At the time, investigators would not confirm that the suspect in the fatal stabbing was the same as the man wanted in connection to a previous attack that was described as an unprovoked incident on the White Rock Pier. The victim in that incident, a 28-year-old man, was left with non-life-threatening stab wounds. He was later identified as Jatinder Singh.

White Rock’s mayor was also in attendance at the vigil on Sunday. She addressed ongoing public safety fears to those who had gathered and promised police were taking the investigation very seriously.

Meantime, despite the arrest, IHIT is still appealing for more information from the public in this investigation.

Anyone who was in the East Beach area near the totem poles near the parking lot or who was driving on Marine Drive on April 23 between 8 pm and 10 pm is urged to contact investigators.

“Witnesses described seeing Mr. Sohi in a physical altercation with the suspect before giving chase eastbound on the Promenade toward the parking lot adjacent to the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles (Pa-Kwach-Tun) Memorial Plaza,” Pierotti from IHIT wrote in an updated release Friday.

The IHIT Information Line is at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or they can email [email protected].