White Rock double stabbings suspect charged in death of Kulwinder Sohi

May 3 2024, 10:14 pm
White Rock double stabbings suspect charged in death of Kulwinder Sohi
A second-degree murder charge has been laid against a 28-year-old man in connection to the shocking death of Kulwinder Sohi in White Rock Beach.

Dimitri Nelson Hyacinth, from Surrey, was previously arrested on April 29 in the homicide investigation. However, he was later charged with aggravated assault in connection to a different incident.

Two nights before Sohi was killed, another man, Jatinder Singh, was stabbed near the pier. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

On Friday, a second charge was laid against Hyacinth in relation to the April 23 stabbing.

White Rock vigil for Sohi April 29, 2024.

Dozens gathered along White Rock beach on April 28 near where Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, was killed. (Sukhwant Dhillon/AM 600 Sher-E-Punjab Radio)

“These events have had a significant impact on a community,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “I hope that today’s announcement provides a further sense of relief to those who frequent the White Rock promenade.”

The IHIT Information Line is at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or they can email [email protected].

