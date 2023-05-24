Woman killed after being hit by a car in Vancouver's Chinatown

A woman has been killed after being hit by a car in Vancouver’s Chinatown on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Vancouver Police Department, a woman was crossing the street near Main and Georgia streets when she was struck by a vehicle.

The collision took place just before 12:30 pm.

“Tragically, she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The driver involved in the collision is cooperating with police during the investigation.

VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit is now on the scene, collecting evidence.

Police say that no further information is available at this time. However, the department asks anyone who witnessed the collision or with dash-cam video to contact the VPD Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

Earlier today, Vancouver Police tweeted that East Georgia Street, between Main and Gore streets, had been closed to traffic while investigating the collision, warning drivers to find an alternate route.

According to ICBC, the Downtown Eastside area is one of the worst areas in Vancouver for pedestrian crashes.