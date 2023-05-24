New Westminster police said officers responded to a report about vandalism in the area and found 10 parked vehicles spay painted in orange and blue paint.

The police department said the call from a New Westminster resident came around 11:30 am Monday who shared that several vehicles parked on the street had been vandalized overnight.

Officers that responded have collected evidence and canvassed the area for CCTV footage.

“A senseless act like this has no place in New Westminster,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said. “We believe someone will recognize these two individuals and help us identify them.”

The New Westminster Police Department is calling on witnesses to call 604-525-5411 if they have any information about what occurred in the 1000 and 1100 block of 4th Avenue Sunday evening.