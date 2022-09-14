At approximately noon on September 12, the New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) received a 911 call from a woman who claimed she had been the victim of an unprovoked assault.

The assault allegedly occurred near the 700 block of 22nd street, which is close to 22nd Street SkyTrain Station.

According to the report from New West police, the woman said that a man approached her and made sexual comments, then proceeded to assault her, knocking her to the ground before kicking her.

Then, he produced an item currently believed to be a knife and threatened her further.

NWPD has shared several photos of the suspect in hopes that members of the public may be able to identify him.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 30 years of age, at 5’7″ with a medium build and short black hair. Police say the suspect spoke with an accent and that at the time of the assault, he was wearing a blue t-shirt and grey pants.

Police searched the area where the attack occurred for a suspect matching the description, but police couldn’t locate anyone.

“The victim was transported to local hospital with minor injuries,” said NWPD in a statement.

We are searching for a suspect following an unprovoked assault on 22nd Street. If you recognize the person please call us at 604-525-5411. #NewWest — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) September 14, 2022

“We’re asking the public to help us identify this suspect. Please take a close look at the photograph. If this is someone you recognize we ask that you call police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the NWPD at 604-525-5411, quoting reference file 22-13838.