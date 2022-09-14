NewsCrime

Woman kicked, threatened in unprovoked daytime assault in New West (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Sep 14 2022, 9:09 pm
Woman kicked, threatened in unprovoked daytime assault in New West (PHOTOS)
NWPD | Google Maps

At approximately noon on September 12, the New Westminster Police Department (NWPD) received a 911 call from a woman who claimed she had been the victim of an unprovoked assault.

The assault allegedly occurred near the 700 block of 22nd street, which is close to 22nd Street SkyTrain Station.

According to the report from New West police, the woman said that a man approached her and made sexual comments, then proceeded to assault her, knocking her to the ground before kicking her.

Then, he produced an item currently believed to be a knife and threatened her further.

NWPD has shared several photos of the suspect in hopes that members of the public may be able to identify him.

new west assault

NWPD

The suspect is described as a male, approximately 30 years of age, at 5’7″ with a medium build and short black hair. Police say the suspect spoke with an accent and that at the time of the assault, he was wearing a blue t-shirt and grey pants.

new west assault

NWPD

Police searched the area where the attack occurred for a suspect matching the description, but police couldn’t locate anyone.

“The victim was transported to local hospital with minor injuries,” said NWPD in a statement.

“We’re asking the public to help us identify this suspect. Please take a close look at the photograph. If this is someone you recognize we ask that you call police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the NWPD at 604-525-5411, quoting reference file 22-13838.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.