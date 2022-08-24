Three suspects in custody after "highly organized" Lexus heist attempt in Metro Vancouver

An attempted heist that spanned New Westminster and Surrey and involved seven luxury Lexus vehicles was stopped in its tracks by Metro Vancouver police forces.

What happened during the incident sounds like something you’d see in a movie like The Fast and the Furious or Gone in 60 Seconds.

Three young suspects were taken into custody following the dramatic event that took place on May 31.

The incident was called “highly organized” by New Westminster Police.

Police observed seven stolen Lexus vehicles being loaded into two shipping containers in a Surrey salvage yard. One of the containers was loaded onto a commercial vehicle and had begun to leave the area. Four of those cars were stolen from New Westminster.

New Westminster’s Forensic Identification Unit processed the luxury cars and developed prints belonging to the suspects.

The suspects include 19-year-old Mohammed Bouterra, 22-year-old Al Rifai, and 21-year-old Yahya Zitouni.

They’ve all pleaded guilty to a number of offences including Theft of Motor Vehicles, Possession of Stolen Property for the Purpose of Trafficking and Use of a Computer System with Intent to Commit an Offence.

We’re seeing an increase in auto theft from across #NewWest. Help us deter thieves by locking your doors and removing all valuables from your vehicle. ⁦@icbc⁩ ⁦@IMPACTautocrime⁩ #BeCarSmart pic.twitter.com/axqmHST34O — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) August 24, 2022

“This was a team effort to put a stop to a highly coordinated and sophisticated car theft operation,” said Sergeant Justine Thom with the New West Police Department (NWPD).

NWPD’s Street Crime Unit assisted the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) and Air 1 in the investigation.

While New West Police said that the criminals involved in this case were highly organized, they’re reminding the bad guys that police forces are also highly organized.

“Criminals should know that we’re coordinated, we’re sharing information, and we’re watching the moves they make.”