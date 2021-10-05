Woman allegedly grabbed from behind in Surrey's Bear Creek Park

Mounties in Surrey are trying to find witnesses after an apparent sexual assault at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, which involved a woman being grabbed from behind.

A woman was walking in the park, just before 5 pm on September 27, when police say she was approached from behind by an unknown man, described as being 20 to 30-years-old, with a darker complexion.

After the woman was grabbed, she was able to quickly escape the suspect before fleeing from the area on foot.

RCMP officers say the man had black curly hair past his ears, a medium build, approximately 5’10, and was wearing a grey hoody with baggy pants.

“Officers are working with the victim and consulting with a Forensic Sketch artist in order to forward the investigation,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn, in a statement.

“Thankfully the victim was able to escape without any physical injuries, however incidents like these can have a profound and long-lasting impact on victims.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.