The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is investigating after a 20-year-old woman died after being shot at a residence in Surrey on Tuesday night.

According to IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang, Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in the 9700-block of 161A Street, in the city’s Guildford neighbourhood, just before 9 pm.

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers found the woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

A man in his twenties was arrested at the scene in connection with the shooting and is in police custody.

“We understand the public may be feeling anxious given the recent spate of shootings and homicides in communities across the Lower Mainland,” said Jang.

However, “with respect to this most recent fatal shooting, it does not appear to be gang-motivated.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

Those who wish leave an anonymous tip, can. do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).