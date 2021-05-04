Pair arrested after attempting getaway with stolen police car in Langley

Two people were arrested after attempting to evade capture by stealing a police car in Langley this week.

According to Langley RCMP, the incident took place around noon on Monday, when an officer driving on Glover Road noticed an individual riding a bike down the road as well.

The officer recognized the man as being wanted on an arrest warrant, and pulled his car over to try and stop the man and his female companion from continuing down the road.

Police said the officer then attempted to arrest the man but was “impeded” by the woman, who then jumped into the driver’s seat of the police car. The man then “broke free of the officer” and joined the woman in the car.

According to Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy, the pair didn’t get far, though.

“The car went into a ditch and then drove into a gate,” she said. At that point, the pair exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

“Fortunately, both Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services and ERT were in the area and able to assist in tracking the suspects,” said Largy.

The man was taken into custody, and the woman was taken to hospital for medical treatment, “as she appeared to be in some distress.”

Now, Largy said, the BC Prosecution Service will determine which charges the 23-year-old man and 36-year-old woman will face.