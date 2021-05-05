Police now investigating sexual misconduct claims against Canucks' Jake Virtanen

The Vancouver Police Department is now in contact with the woman who made sexual misconduct claims against Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

“As of Monday morning, Vancouver Police detectives have made contact with the complainant after learning of the allegations in media coverage this weekend,” VPD Constable Tania Visintin told Daily Hive. “In the interest of privacy and to protect the integrity of the investigative process, we are unable to provide further information at this time.”

The Canucks placed Virtanen on leave over the weekend after “concerning allegations” were made about him.

“Our organization does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind, and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously by us,” the Canucks said in a media release.

The team added that they have “engaged external expertise” in order to assist in an independent investigation.