Man in hospital after daytime shooting at Langley mall

One man is in hospital and Langley RCMP are investigating after a shooting at Willowbrook Mall on Monday afternoon.

According to Langley RCMP, police were called to the mall just after 3:30 pm for reports of shots fired.

Upon their arrival, officers found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with what police describe as “potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Police said at this early stage in the investigation, they don’t believe the shooting was random.

Now, the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a “significant amount of time,” and the Langley RCMP Serious Crime has assumed conduct of the investigation, police said.

And while they said no further information on the incident will be provided at this time, they did note that police were called to a rural Aldergrove berry farm for a report of a vehicle fire, just after 4 pm.

“It is yet to be determined if this vehicle fire is related to the Willowbrook event,” RCMP said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. Anyone in the area is asked to review their dash camera footage to see if they have video of the events around the shooting.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).