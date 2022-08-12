Woman charged after officer “struck in the head” during Downtown Eastside melee

A woman has been charged with assault in connection to Tuesday’s Downtown Eastside melee.

Alene West, 44, was charged with assault with a weapon during the incident in the Downtown Eastside and was released by the courts. Police say that she struck an officer in the head with an object.

In a statement released by the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on Thursday, several other people are under criminal investigation.

The struck officer was one of seven VPD members who were “surrounded and assaulted” after Carnegie Centre staff phoned 911 and asked for help dealing with an unruly man who was destroying property and also putting others in danger.

“These officers were just doing their jobs – fulfilling their duty to protect the public and apprehend a violent offender,” said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison in a statement.

“The Carnegie Centre is a gathering place for low-income and marginalized community members, and when our officers were called to help, they were surrounded by people who threw objects at them, bit them, punched them in the face, and tried to prevent them from making a lawful arrest.”

“This incident is another example of our officers facing violence while trying to maintain some degree of public safety in an increasingly hostile neighbourhood.”

VPD adds that the incident occurred around the same time as City of Vancouver staff making rounds near Main and Hastings, informing people of the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services’ order to remove structures and tents on the sidewalks.

Seven people were arrested, including three who were temporarily jailed for “breaching the peace.”

The unruly man inside Carnegie Centre will appear in court along with three others at a later date to face criminal charges.