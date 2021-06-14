Noah Carniello was doing some grocery shopping on Sunday night at Meinhardt in South Granville.

Carniello says he observed a woman not wearing a mask, and politely asked her to put one on when she suddenly became vulgar and aggressive.

You can watch the video here.

It all started after Carniello got off work at 5:30 pm.

“I work just down the street at Purdy’s, so I frequent that grocery store often, it’s actually my favourite grocery store,” said Carniello in a conversation with Daily Hive.

Carniello had already cashed out when the woman in question entered the store.

“I and a couple other people had politely asked her to wear a mask,” recounted Carniello.

“Immediately she got super hostile and aggressive against us all.”

That’s when he decided to take matters into his own hands, but it didn’t pan out the way he might have hoped. He pulled out his phone and starting filming.

After following her with his camera out, the woman turned around and swung at Carniello’s phone, knocking it it on the ground along with his belongings.

Carniello told Daily Hive that he was disappointed with the way the staff handled the situation.

“I was given blank stares, they didn’t even say anything to me even though they witnessed what just happened.”

Carniello felt the store could have done more. “Rather than the manager supporting me, he just began take pictures and videos of me.”

“When the police arrived, they weren’t very helpful at all,” added Carniello. “One of the police officers stated, and I directly quote, if someone was filming me I’d probably hit them too.”

According to Carniello, Meinhardt had informed him that the woman had a mask exemption, something the VPD confirmed in a statement to Daily Hive.

“This incident occurred last night at about 6 p.m. when a man saw a woman without a mask on inside the store and allegedly began accosting her by filming her and following her around. The woman, who is a regular at the store and has documentation that exempts her from wearing a mask, smacked the phone from his hand,” said Sgt. Steve Addison.

They added that there were no injuries after an investigation was conducted.

“We understand that everyone is a little on edge after 15 months of the pandemic, and this can easily lead to conflicts between people. It’s always best for someone to call police to report an incident rather than taking matters into their own hands.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Meinhardt for a response.