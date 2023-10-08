NewsWorld NewsCanada

Attack on Israel: Reports of Canadian killed received by Global Affairs

Oct 8 2023, 11:02 pm
As the conflict between Hamas and Israel enters its second day, Global Affairs Canada says it is aware of reports of a Canadian who has died and two others who are missing. 

Global Affairs added that the Canadian government officials in Israel are in contact with local authorities to confirm and gather additional information. 

Yesterday, King David High School, based in Vancouver, shared a Facebook post that said one of its alums was missing. 

“Please say extra prayers for King David alumnus, Ben Mizrachi, Class of 2018, who was attending an event in the South and is missing,” the Facebook post reads. 

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs confirmed the post, adding, “Members of the organized Jewish community have been in touch with the family and are supporting them; his family has asked for privacy and we are respecting that.”


According to Global Affairs, 1,419 Canadians are registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad in the state of Israel as of Sunday afternoon, and 492 Canadians are registered in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. However, more Canadians outside the country may not have registered with the service.

On Saturday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country is at war after militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip fired thousands of rockets and Hamas fighters infiltrated the border in several locations. 

This has taken place on a major holiday for the country. 

Canadians are sharing frightening experiences sheltering in Tel Aviv. 

British Columbian Shauna Osten, who was on a trip to Israel, said, “We are not safe, Israel is not safe.”

“No one I know has ever not felt safe here, this is an unprecedented time.”

In an email she wrote to Daily Hive from a bomb shelter, she explained just earlier in her day, she was “living freely at the beach in the happiest place and now I had to fight for my life as bombs fell all over the country.”

“I cried as I thought I was going to die as rockets landed all over and in Tel Aviv, of all places. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep and we actually had to take in 5 people as their bomb shelters were no longer viable options.”

As of 3 pm PT Sunday, Osten is attempting to find a flight home but has faced two flight cancellations.

“We are scared for our lives and no one is helping.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement Sunday saying, “Canada unequivocally condemns Hamas’ barbaric, brutal terror attacks – and reaffirms its support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

“We also call for the immediate release of those being held hostage, and we demand that they be treated in accordance with international law,” the statement added.

