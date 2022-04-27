FoodSponsored

Here’s how you could score a deliciously free bubble tea at Chatime in Vancouver

Apr 27 2022, 6:00 pm

Chatime
Attention all bubble tea lovers, the popular bubble tea brand Chatime is shaking things up for National Bubble Tea Day on April 30 by giving away free, hand-shaken teas.

So how do you obtain your complimentary bevvy? Simply head to a participating Chatime location on Saturday, April 30, and the first 35 customers in attendance will be awarded free drink vouchers redeemable towards your next purchase. Yup, it’s that easy.

For those who don’t make it into the lucky first 35, fear not. Chatime also has new, limited-edition teas coming to their menu, as well as some special offers on the horizon.

Chatime, Bubble tea in Vancouver

Purple Aura and Golden Aura bubble tea flavours at Chatime (Chatime)

From April 28 to May 4, customers can enjoy a complimentary Mango Green Tea when they spend a minimum of $15 at Chatime through the company’s online ordering platform with the promo code NBBTMDH2203. This offer is available for pick-up only at order.chatime.com.

The brand’s upcoming shimmering tea line, the Aura series, is a limited-time offering available from April 28 until quantities last and features two anticipated flavours that are sure to become your new go-to order. The Purple Aura (returning to Chatime by popular demand) is a zingy, white grape, butterfly pea tea that’s mixed with a purple shimmer. Brand-new flavour Golden Aura is a refreshing pineapple green tea combined with the tart flavours of passion fruit and is mixed with a golden shimmer.

Chatime, Bubble tea in Vancouver

Purple Aura and Golden Aura bubble tea flavours at Chatime (Chatime)

Customers can also enjoy the brand’s newly launched limited-edition spring Teafresher series — a line of fruity beverages perfect for these longer, brighter days featuring the Strawberry Kiwi Teafresher, a green tea lemonade with a splash of real kiwi fruit bits, and the Yuzu Peach Teafresher, a yuzu peach green tea topped with peach fruit.

Set your reminders and get stoked for your chance at a free bubble tea on Saturday, April 30 in stores. To learn more about how Chatime is celebrating National Bubble Tea Day, visit their website here. To order one of their delectable bubble teas for yourself, head to order.chatime.com.

