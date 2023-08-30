Southern BC could be in for "bone-chilling" cold this winter

The Farmers’ Almanac is unveiling its winter weather forecast and predicts Southern BC “will be remembered for bouts of bone-chilling cold.”

It suggests British Columbians keep the fireplace going and hot chocolate nearby as snow and rainfall “will be near- or above-normal” for the region this upcoming winter season.

After last year’s mixed bag of weather patterns, the Almanac’s extended 2023 to 2024 forecast said Canada’s traditional winter weather is coming back.

Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac suggested BC will luckily dodge the frosty forecast. The province is expected to get another wet, white winter with temperatures just above and below the freezing mark, according to the forecast.

Are you ready for winter?