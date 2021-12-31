Winter storm watch in effect for Metro Vancouver this weekend

A winter storm watch is in effect for Metro Vancouver as up to 10 cm of snow and 40 mm of rain could accumulate.

The alert is in place for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley. Environment Canada is warning residents and travellers that snowfall amounts could be between 2 and 10 cm on Saturday. The snow could turn to freezing rain overnight in to Sunday.

By Sunday, precipitation will turn to rain. Environment Canada said that 20 to 40 mm is possible.

Snow is expected to begin on Saturday afternoon into the evening. Warm temperatures overnight will pave the way for heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Strong winds are also expected with this story, with winds hitting 40 km per hour and gusts up to 70 km per hour.

The weather agency is advising all travellers to exercise caution as road conditions could quickly change.

“Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas,” the weather alert reads.