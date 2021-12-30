Canada Post suspends deliveries in Metro Vancouver due to snow

Mail and package deliveries by Canada Post have been suspended effective immediately across much of the BC South Coast.

In a bulletin issued early Thursday afternoon, Canada Post says a “red delivery service alert” is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Gulf Islands, Nanaimo, and other areas of southern Vancouver Island, as well as Powell River and the Sunshine Coast.

Inaccessible slick roads and unsafe sidewalk conditions following the heavy overnight snowfall have cancelled postal services in these areas.

“A red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out or recalling them. Delivery will resume once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so. The safety of our employees is our number one priority,” reads the bulletin.

Canada Post is encouraging residents and businesses to clear ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors and mail carriers, when service resumes.