SeaBus service resumes after terminal flooding at Waterfront Station (VIDEO)

UPDATE at 4 pm: Just in time for the afternoon/evening peak rush demand, TransLink says SeaBus service has resumed normal services.

ORIGINAL STORY:

All SeaBus services are suspended following flood impacts at the terminal facility at Waterfront Station in downtown Vancouver.

TransLink has indicated there is no estimated time for when ferry services will resume. Prior to the service disruptions, SeaBus was experiencing heavy ridership as a result of the impact of snowfall on road conditions.

Video posted by YouTube user Justin Lee shows a cascading waterfall from a burst pipe at the bottom of the escalators, just before the final ramp walkway to the terminal.

Water is seen pooling onto both the walkway corridor and the new escalators installed only about two years ago.

TransLink spokesperson Dan Mountain told Daily Hive Urbanized that their facility and maintenance crews are still assessing the damage before reopening service.

Ferry service disruptions began shortly after 1 pm. A bus bridge shuttle is currently replacing SeaBus service from West Cordova Street outside Waterfront Station to Lonsdale bus exchange via the Lions Gate Bridge. Extra staff have been deployed to help guide passengers.

The public transit authority is advising passengers to allow for extra travel time. SkyTrain and West Coast Express services at Waterfront Station are unaffected.

Bus services across Metro Vancouver are facing lengthy delays and cancellations due to poor road conditions following overnight heavy snowfall.

SkyTrain Expo and Millennium lines are operating in snow mode, with trains being manned by attendants. As experienced during previous snowfall over the past week, trains are operating at lower frequencies, but with more cars per train.

SkyTrain Canada Line and West Coast Express commuter rail are currently operating without disruptions.