Winter storm warning issued for Sea-to-Sky Highway, Whistler

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning in effect for Howe Sound, Sea-to-Sky Highway, and Whistler.

The bulletin was issued on Wednesday morning just before 5 am. A winter storm warning is also in effect for Highway 3 between Hope to Princeton, as well as the Coquihalla Highway.

An intense Pacific weather system will bring heavy snow to the Sea-to-Sky corridor, with approximately 25 cm expected overnight for the Highway and Whistler, as well as 10 cm for Howe Sound this afternoon. Freezing rain could also fall over the Howe Sound region, causing slippery road surfaces and difficult travel conditions.

“Heavy snow will change to rain for Howe Sound including Squamish midday today as inflow brings warmer air to the region,” says Environment Canada.

“Snow will persist over the Sea to Sky Highway and Whistler today and tonight. The precipitation will ease overnight as the system moves out of the region.”

Environment Canada adds that drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.