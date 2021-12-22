BC announces highest-ever daily COVID-19 case count due to Omicron

British Columbia health officials announced on Tuesday that there have been 1,308 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 229,643.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 6,348 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 192 individuals are currently hospitalized and 76 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows:

Fraser Health: 419 new cases, 2,024 total active cases

419 new cases, 2,024 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 525 new cases, 2,326 total active cases

525 new cases, 2,326 total active cases Interior Health: 138 new cases, 695 total active cases

138 new cases, 695 total active cases Northern Health: 23 new cases, 186 total active cases

23 new cases, 186 total active cases Island Health: 202 new cases, 1,116 total active cases

202 new cases, 1,116 total active cases Outside of Canada: One new case, one total active case

There have been 756 cases of the Omicron variant of concern identified in BC.

This includes 129 in Fraser Health, 413 in Vancouver Coastal Health, eight in Interior Health, two in Northern Health, and 204 in Island Health.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death, leaving a total of 2,403 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 87.5% (4,359,335) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.7% (4,120,332) have received their second dose.

From December 13 to 19, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 30.7% of cases, and from December 6 to December 19, they accounted for 71.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (December 13 to 19) – Total 5,066



Not vaccinated: 1,487 (29.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 66 (1.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 3,513 (69.3%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 6 to 19) – Total 141



Not vaccinated: 95 (65.7%)

Partially vaccinated: six (4.3%)

Fully vaccinated: 40 (28.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 13 to 19)

Not vaccinated: 201.7

Partially vaccinated: 33.1

Fully vaccinated: 77.3

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 6 to 19)

Not vaccinated: 21.8

Partially vaccinated: 5

Fully vaccinated: 0.9