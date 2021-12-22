Highway 1 closed outside of Hope due to avalanche danger

A portion of Highway 1 has closed on Wednesday morning over potential avalanche danger.

DriveBC announced overnight that the stretch of the highway between Yale and Boston Bar was being closed in both directions due to “increased avalanche activity.”

Just before 5 am, the closure was expanded to include the area just outside of Hope, between Ross Road and Boston Bar Station.

Assessment over the highway is currently in progress but at this point in time, a detour is not available.

For more updates and the latest travel information, be sure to keep an eye on DriveBC before you go.

The next update is expected at 10 am.