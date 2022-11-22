The best shoes for wet and wild Canadian winters

When it comes to Canadian winters, we know that an all-in-one shoe is not the way to deal with dropping temperatures and wet weather.

Winter in Vancouver means waterproof shoes are needed, whereas Toronto demands grippy soles to combat snow and ice. Whether you’re on the East Coast or the West Coast, Canadians know that winter-ready footwear is a must-have in any wardrobe.

Here are some of our top picks to add to your rotation:

Canada Goose

The ideal slip-on-and-go choice, the Cypress Puffer Boot from Canada Goose boasts a top zip for a fuss-free closure. The puffer boot keeps your feet warm up to -15°C while a grippy tread is suitable for wet and icy surfaces. We love the reflective back stripe making this boot a must-have for dark and gloomy days while the bright yellow adds sunshine to your ensemble.

Price: $550

Hunter Boots

When it comes to a classic rubber rain boot, Hunter Boots seems to be the authority. Crafted with recycled materials and natural rubber, it’s no wonder that Hunter rain boots have been a go-to for over 50 years. We love the high gloss style that adds a shine to any #OOTD.

Price: $200

On

For those of us who still want to explore the great outdoors this winter, On’s Cloudrock 2‘s are the way to go. The Cloudrock takes the best attributes of the On training shoes, such as a flexible sole and recycled materials, while also providing grip and toe-rocker making it ideal for uneven trails and slippery slopes.

Price: $280

Olang

For a choice that truly transforms with the seasons, look no further than Olang, a Canadian brand designed with our harsh winters in mind. With an entire line of winter boots featuring stainless steel studs to provide traction even on the slickest ice, the studs are mounted on a swivelling frame that sits comfortably within the sole when the extra grip is not needed.

Price: $230

UGG

Sometimes staying cozy starts with adding footwear to our indoor routines. Enter UGG’s suede slipper, a plush slipper made with genuine shearling that only becomes softer with wear. The moisture-wicking and elevated platform make it suitable for both indoor and outdoor wear. Our personal fave colour at the moment is Echinacea, a bright cheery pink right on the Barbiecore trend.

Price: $125

Vessi

Perfect for those of us who need weather-resistant shoes but don’t want to compromise on classic everyday style, Vancouver-based Vessi offers a range of footwear designed to keep you comfy, even during unexpected downpours. The Weekend sneaker offers a quintessential tennis shoe look while Vessi’s innovative craftsmanship allows the ability to stride through puddles confidently because the shoe is 100% waterproof yet features a breathable upper knit. Best of all, it’s machine washable.

Price: $235