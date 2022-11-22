FIFA World Cup fan village in Qatar is giving off major Fyre Festival vibes

If you put the Fyre Festival organizers in charge of accommodation at the FIFA World Cup, I imagine it would look something like this.

Videos showcasing a World Cup fan village in Qatar are generating considerable buzz online, with many comparing it to the ill-fated 2017 music festival.

BBC Sport’s Nesta McGregor spent the night in one of the tent cities, which includes 1,800 units north of Doha. Despite being awarded the FIFA World Cup 12 years ago, it appears organizers aren’t completely prepared for the world to arrive, judging by the television report.

We stayed in a World Cup fan camp in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/bO2qD2UHfu — Emily Brooks (@emilyEBbrooks) November 20, 2022

Each tent costs about $207 USD ($278 in Canadian dollars), according to the Qatar 2022 website. It includes two single beds, a nightstand, a fan, and communal bathrooms. A pad lock that you wouldn’t trust with securing a low-cost bicycle is provided to keep your belongings safe.

To be fair, big promises aren’t made about the fan village on the Qatar 2022 website, though the people that the BBC spoke to appeared extremely disappointed.

The tents, which are made of a “really thick plastic” material were unbearable to be in during the day because of the heat, one fan from Mexico told the BBC. That fan also described the tap water as being brown in colour.

Another fan from France chose to leave the camp entirely, despite having already spent over $3,300 USD on the accommodation.

We spent the night in a fan village near Lusail Stadium. Guests slowly checking in to find they can’t buy drinking water without a wristband. It’s 30 degrees. Nearest shop an hour walk. No one knows where the wristbands are. We’re told the festival is meant to kick off at 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/Fi7DPXqnrq — Rhia Chohan (@rhiachohan) November 19, 2022

Strong choice of welcome mat outside the tents in one of the Qatar fan camps. pic.twitter.com/Kzjm8DZ2x1 — Emily Brooks (@emilyEBbrooks) November 19, 2022

Unfinished roads, bare plastic tents (NO aircon) for $200 a night, black running water, empty services, incomplete venues, and (apparently) even paid crowds of actors… Qatar’s #FIFAWorldCup2022 has started and it looks awful. Anyone else getting serious Fyre festival vibes? pic.twitter.com/CJehOapIXU — Adrian (Coffeehouse Crime) (@coffeehcrime) November 21, 2022

Tal parece que Qatar no era el lugar ideal para hacer un mundial como todos(?) creíamos. El Fan Village ya lo comparan con el Fyre Festival. pic.twitter.com/hy1XwofV6z — ³³✭ Hugo Marcelo  @[email protected] 🐘 (@hoogodelagente) November 20, 2022

Everything about the Qatar World Cup so far feels like if they actually just went ahead with the Fyre Festival. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 20, 2022