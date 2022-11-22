SportsSoccerFIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup fan village in Qatar is giving off major Fyre Festival vibes

Nov 22 2022, 12:55 am
This costs $278 CAD a night (BBC)

If you put the Fyre Festival organizers in charge of accommodation at the FIFA World Cup, I imagine it would look something like this.

Videos showcasing a World Cup fan village in Qatar are generating considerable buzz online, with many comparing it to the ill-fated 2017 music festival.

BBC Sport’s Nesta McGregor spent the night in one of the tent cities, which includes 1,800 units north of Doha. Despite being awarded the FIFA World Cup 12 years ago, it appears organizers aren’t completely prepared for the world to arrive, judging by the television report.

Each tent costs about $207 USD ($278 in Canadian dollars), according to the Qatar 2022 website. It includes two single beds, a nightstand, a fan, and communal bathrooms. A pad lock that you wouldn’t trust with securing a low-cost bicycle is provided to keep your belongings safe.

To be fair, big promises aren’t made about the fan village on the Qatar 2022 website, though the people that the BBC spoke to appeared extremely disappointed.

fan village qatar

Qetaifan Island Fan Camp, as shown on the Qatar 2022 website (qatar2022.qa)

The tents, which are made of a “really thick plastic” material were unbearable to be in during the day because of the heat, one fan from Mexico told the BBC. That fan also described the tap water as being brown in colour.

Another fan from France chose to leave the camp entirely, despite having already spent over $3,300 USD on the accommodation.

