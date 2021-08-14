Winning $15 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Vancouver

Someone in Vancouver woke up a few million dollars richer on Saturday morning.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), a single Lotto Max ticket sold in Vancouver matched all nine numbers in Friday night’s $15 million draw.

The winning numbers were 1, 14, 17, 20, 28, 32, and 38. The odds of matching every number to win the Lotto Max jackpot are just 1 in 33,294,800.

The BCLC said the lucky Vancouverite has 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

Once the winner comes forward, their name and the location where they purchased the ticket will be announced.

“So far in 2021, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $111 million in winnings from

Lotto Max,” the BCLC said.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for August 17, with $10 million up for grabs.