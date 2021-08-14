No tsunami threat to BC after magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off the coast of Alaska

There is no tsunami threat to British Columbia after an earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska early Saturday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck 136 kilometres southeast of Perryville, Alaska, just before 5 am PDT on August 14.

Roughly 20 minutes later, Emergency Info BC alerted residents that there was no tsunami threat to the province.

“Based on earthquake information and historic tsunami records, the earthquake is not expected to generate a tsunami,” the National Tsunami Warning Center said.

Striking at a depth of 33.3 kilometres, Saturday morning’s earthquake was felt across the Alaska Peninsula.

Just over two weeks ago, the area was hit by a magnitude 8.2 earthquake. The largest the US has seen in 50 years, the quake led to tsunami warnings for parts of Alaska and Hawaii.