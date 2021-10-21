A winning $10.2 million Lotto 6/49 ticket was sold in Metro Vancouver

Someone in Metro Vancouver woke up a lot richer on Thursday.

And we’re talking a life-changing amount — a whopping $10.2 million.

The BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC) says that a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in West Vancouver matched all six numbers of the October 20 draw.

The winning numbers were 6, 9, 34, 35, 48, and 49.

The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ names, will be announced after they come forward.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

Earlier this week, BCLC also unveiled another Lotto 6/49 winner in the province. Prince Rupert’s Juanita Parnell won $5.8 million from the October 6 draw.