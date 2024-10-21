Winners opens new expanded location in downtown Vancouver

One of downtown Vancouver’s largest retailers has finally opened its new replacement and expanded location in a space about one-and-a-half blocks to the north.

Winners officially opened its new location today at 660 Granville Street, situated within the former Steven Nash flagship fitness gym space — right next to the Granville Street entrance into SkyTrain Granville Station and the Hudson’s Bay department store, and just across the street from H&M.

The new store spans two levels of the former fitness gym and totals about 40,000 sq ft, which is roughly 25% larger than the retailer’s previous longtime, now-closed location at 798 Granville Street (on Robson Street) above Best Buy.

With an expanded space, the store features a larger off-price selection. Most of the first retail level is dedicated to men’s and women’s shoes, and the second retail level is largely for men’s and women’s clothing.

Up and down escalators, staircases, and elevators connect each level, including the ground-level street entrance.

The major new store is expected to provide the 600 block of Granville Street with a pedestrian traffic boost.

Winners’ now-closed location will likely be used by another brand operated by TJX Companies. TJX’s brands within Canada include Marshalls, Winners, and HomeSense, and they have been steadily expanding the number of locations of all three brands in recent years.

Marshalls and Winners are both off-price discount stores offering brand-name clothing, apparel, and home goods. A HomeSense location is already nearby on the second level of 493 Robson Street, directly above the IGA grocery store.

By the end of November 2024, Granville Street in downtown Vancouver will see another major change when Cineplex opens Western Canada’s flagship The Rec Room entertainment centre, spanning 45,000 sq ft across three levels at the former site of Empire Granville 7 theatres at 850 Granville Street — just across the street from the Commodore Ballroom.

This will be quickly followed by the opening of the new 35,000 sq ft Adidas flagship store within the former Victoria’s Secret space at 969 Robson Street (on Burrard Street) in early December 2024.