Construction progress on Cineplex's The Rec Room Granville in downtown Vancouver, as of October 8, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

After nearly five years of construction, Cineplex’s The Rec Room entertainment centre in downtown Vancouver is now receiving the finishing touches.

The first wave of arcade and gaming machines has been brought to life, their screens flickering with the promise of adventure and competition.

Dining, bar, and activity areas are well into the process of being furnished and include eclectic themes that invite guests to relax, socialize, and play.

The excitement is palpable, as over 2,000 applicants have flooded in for just 270 positions, including cooks, servers, game technicians, and other operational roles.

The Rec Room Granville is set to be a much-needed anchor of activity throughout the day and well into the night for the Granville Entertainment District, located at the former site of Empire Granville 7 theatres at 850 Granville Street — just across the street from the Commodore Ballroom.

When it opens by the end of November 2024, this will be Metro Vancouver’s second The Rec Room location, following the 2021 opening of The Rec Room at The Amazing Brentwood mall in Burnaby. To get the ball rolling right away, it will be operated by a mix of newly hired and existing experienced staff, including the current manager of The Amazing Brentwood’s The Rec Room.

During a construction tour today, Cineplex chief marketing officer Sara Moore said The Rec Room Granville has been deemed the chain’s flagship for Western Canada, which will introduce new concepts unique to the brand.

“It will be like no other one that we have out here. We are unbelievably excited for what we’re going to be able to do on the street and be able to offer to people,” said Moore.

Previous condition:

Newly restored heritage condition:

These Cineplex-owned and operated entertainment centres are generally situated on a single level, but The Rec Room Granville spans three levels over 45,000 sq ft, including an expansive basement level.

The previous theatre closed in 2012, and construction on The Rec Room began in early 2020, just before the pandemic.

Although a brand new purpose-built structure now replaces the footprint of the seven auditoriums, the project uniquely retains and restores the heritage facades of the 1893-built Palms Hotel (south building with red bricks) and the 1913-built Coronet Theatre (north white building with a marquee), but the facade of the previous 1986-built contemporary structure (centre building) has been demolished and entirely replaced.

This heritage retention project’s architectural firm is Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership, which also designed The Post.

The project includes a full restoration of the “Flying Lady” sculptural facade and marquee of the Coronet Theatre, with a moulded replica of the sculpture also installed inside the main level’s dining area.

The facade is also illuminated during the nighttime hours, including a complete reactivation of the marquee’s fixtures.

“I think we can see the homages throughout the building, and there’ll be some really fun Easter eggs as we open it,” said Kevin Watts, the executive vice president of exhibition and location-based entertainment for Cineplex, referring to the interior design’s nods to Cineplex’s past uses of the site and Vancouver’s history, including the streetcars that used to run down Granville Street.

Other nods to the past are expressed in other works of art, including various extensive murals and graphics.

Moore added, “We didn’t have to do compromises. We did exactly what we wanted to do, worked with the City, worked with amazing contractors, and brought a real vision to life. So the thing never goes as fast as you want, but we didn’t make any compromises or anything along the way.”

Giant chandeliers provide the 160-seat full-service restaurant on the main level with a sense of place both inside and for those peering in through the windows from the sidewalk, with this space also featuring a 75-seat bar, numerous TV displays for the live screening of sports events, and a giant LED screen wall that backdrops a stage for live bands, DJs, comedic performances, trivia, and other programming. The attraction’s expansive main kitchen is also located on this level, with a transparent partition intentionally keeping kitchen sightlines open for customers.

During the summer months, the main level’s restaurant and bar functions can spill out onto an outdoor patio on Granville Street’s sidewalk.

On the second level, there will be approximately 75 arcade and game machines, including some of the latest high-tech games themed after a wide range of major intellectual properties. There will also be darts and axe-throwing experiences greatly enhanced with augmented reality.

A notable machine found within this second-level space is an NHL Vancouver Canucks-themed air-powered hockey table.

Just like other The Rec Room locations, digital credits won from the games can be exchanged for prizes at the trophy case space. As well the second level also features a quick-service food and beverage outlet.

Down below within the basement level is “The Palms” — a vibrant and colourful tropical-themed space featuring nine miniature golf holes, a faux golf cart for whimsical photo opportunities, ball service, cabana-like seating areas, live music capabilities, a bar, and a menu of Mexican food and beverage offerings.

Furthermore, it was noted that each of the three levels at The Rec Room Granville will boast a unique menu, and customers will be able to have fun with their alcoholic beverages in every space as the building is fully licensed.

As a location serving a major downtown market, The Rec Room Granville also emphasizes providing sizeable purpose-built spaces for parties, events, and corporate functions for hundreds of people. The entire multi-level space can also be booked for larger private gatherings for well over 1,000 guests.

Upon opening, The Rec Room is expected to significantly boost pedestrian traffic in the Granville Entertainment District and restore a major physical and visual gap in the streetscape.