Popular sunscreen product recalled over "chemical cancer risk"

Edgewell has recalled a version of its popular Banana Boat sunscreen products.

Trace amounts of the chemical benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen, were found in some samples of the affected products. While benzene isn’t an ingredient in any of the products, it actually came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The recalled Banana Boat sunscreen products include:

The recall was issued nationwide in the USA, but the products are also distributed in Canada via online retail outlets and marketplaces like Walmart and Amazon.

Edgewell notes that all other hair and scalp products not listed in this recall are safe to use.

Benzene exposure can result in cancers like leukemia and blood cancer of the marrow, it can also lead to blood disorders that can be life-threatening, according to a statement from Edgewell Personal Care.

The recall was voluntary and Edgewell notes that no adverse reactions have been reported yet.

In 2018, several brands of sunscreen were tested by Health Canada to determine how safe they were, after reports of skin reactions connected to Banana Boat products.

Daily Hive has reached out to Edgewell for more information about how the recall might impact Canadian consumers.