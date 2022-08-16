"Strangulation hazard": Two popular baby swings are being recalled in Canada

A Health Canada recall has been issued for two separate infant products.

MamaRoo baby swings and the RockaRoo baby rockers, both of which are made by the company 4moms, are the subject of a newly updated consumer product notice. According to Health Canada, both products possess a “strangulation hazard.”

The affected products were sold from January 2010 to August 2022 for the MamaRoo baby swing and from January 2014 to August 2022 for the RockaRoo baby rocker.

This recall impacts all MamaRoo models that use a three-point harness. The MamaRoo model (model 1046) that uses a five-point harness is not included in this recall. As for the RockaRoo, only those with model number 4M-012 have been recalled. The model number is located at the bottom of the unit.

Health Canada suggests that “consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled products and place them in an area where crawling infants cannot access.”

Consumers who have a recalled swing or rocker can register for the recall via 4moms recall registration website or by phone. 4moms will then send a strap fastener to consumers, with instructions for installation.