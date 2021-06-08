A magical experience for the whole family has arrived in Vancouver and opens at BC Place today.

Wings and Wizards is an immersive, family-friendly exhibit that spans over 7,000 square feet inside BC Place. Produced by SHINE Experiences, the touch-free exhibition is a mystical adventure that involves both a wizard’s academy and an enchanted forest.

The event is self-guided, using tools such as motion tracking, proximity-based devices, lights, projections, props, and soundscapes. The key to the entire experience, according to organizers, is a trusty magic wand that visitors will use to “cast spells, solve riddles, and move through space and time.”

“Wings and Wizards is an interactive exhibit that merges world-building, art, tech, storytelling, and design to create a truly sublime magical adventure,” organizers state, adding that the event was also designed with stringent COVID-19 protocols in place that are in full accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.

Health and safety measures include mandatory mask use, hygiene stations, timed audience flow, and staggered entry for pods of up to six people within the same bubble.

Wings and Wizards is open to the public until September 2021. Tickets are available online starting Thursday, May 13 at 10 am. Organizers note that the exhibit will run approximately 45 minutes and includes strobe lights and flickering projections.

When: Now until September 2021

Time: Monday to Friday from 1 to 9:15 pm; Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 9:15 pm

Where: BC Place (Gate A) – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online. Prices start at $65.