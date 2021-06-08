It’s the contest you never knew you needed to participate in – Canada’s Best Restroom is back for 2021, and voting for the country-wide competition is officially open until July 9.

Hosted by Cintas Canada Ltd, this annual list aims to shine a spotlight on washrooms across the country that have that certain je ne sais quoi.

Back for another year, the Canadian public has nominated “elegant, eclectic, or downright quirky” non-residential bathrooms that are “inviting” and “memorable.”

From this shortlist, Canadians are asked to vote for their favourite. Judging should be based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements.

The winner will receive a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.

Here are all the finalists for Canada’s Best Restroom 2021.

Toronto Zoo – Toronto, ON

Surrey Park – Surrey, BC

Sweet Market Esso Station – Red Deer, AB

The ROOFTOP – Calgary, AB

Borden Park – Edmonton, AB

Don’t forget to vote for your personal favourite!