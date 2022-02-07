Win a $250 gift card to Savio Volpe from Wine Vikings (CONTEST)

Our favourite Vancouver wine subscription service has just launched its latest offering, and it’s got us excited for the good times ahead!

Wine Vikings offer members six hand-selected hidden gem wines each quarter. The vino arrives with a link to a video hosted by the local industry pro who chose those bottles to guide you through their selections.

Get your glasses ready for the Wine Vikings Spring 6-pack with Savio Volpe, chosen by award-winning wine director and culinary arts mastermind Lisa Cook.

The wine director of Savio Volpe, Caffe La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House is joined by Food Network Canada’s iconic foodie Mijune Pak for the Spring 6-pack video tasting series.

Not a Wine Vikings Wine Club member yet? Get on the list today before it’s too late! The subscription service is only accepting 75 new members each quarter to ensure the highest quality service while they bring you great wines. And once you’re a member you will always have access to all exclusive Wine Vikings subscriptions, promotions and events.

Subscriptions are $210 plus tax and shipping. Wine club members are billed and delivered quarterly, and they can cancel at any time. Plus there’s even an option to double down.

If this sounds up your alley, be sure to check out more details online.

And to keep the good times flowing, Wine Vikings are giving one Daily Hive reader a $250 gift card to Savio Volpe. Now that’s taking wining and dining to a whole new level!

How to enter

To enter to win a $250 gift card to Savio Volpe, courtesy of Wine Vikings Wine Club and Savio Volpe, do the following:

Follow @thewinevikings on Instagram. Leave a comment below and tell us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm on February 14, 2022. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform they used to enter. Contest only available to Canadian residents outside of Quebec.

Contest Guidelines