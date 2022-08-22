It wasn’t a great day for one window washer who got stuck in downtown Vancouver at Nordstrom.

A video that was shared to Reddit Vancouver showed a window washer stuck high up at the Nordstrom building at the corner of Granville and Georgia streets, right underneath the Microsoft logo on Howe Street.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told Daily Hive that its technical rescue team responded to the situation.

According to VFRS, the incident occurred just before 11 am. The window washer in question fell several feet and was suspended in mid-air. He sustained moderate but non-life threatening injuries.

VFRS technical crews had to transfer the window washer from his rope and cable system onto their own to make the save.

This video is courtesy of Eboney Chipman.

VFRS was busy on Monday morning, as it also needed to responded to a three-alarm fire at Powell Street and Princess Avenue earlier in the day.