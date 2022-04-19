A Vancouver man has been documenting the sad fate of a seagull trapped at an apartment complex for at least three days.

It’s unclear how the seagull got into the troubling spot, but one thing is clear, the seagull can’t get out of it.

Videos show the seagull attempting to get up over the railing of the balcony at the Vancouver apartment, but it seems that due to the constraints of the space its been boxed into, it can’t pick up enough momentum to take flight.

The man who took the video posted it to Reddit and uploaded it to YouTube, where it has received over 2,500 views.

Beeseeboy — the Reddit user — said that he spoke to the building concierge, but they can’t access the apartment because the owner is absent and so are all the owners of the floors above.

“If it backed up to the farthest corner and tried from there, it might be able to make it. Unfortunately, I don’t think it has good problem-solving skills,” beeseeboy wrote in a comment.

His friend called wildlife rescue, but they said they couldn’t help and contact the SPCA. Unfortunately, the SPCA wasn’t working yesterday.

In a message to Daily Hive, beeseeboy said that as of 10:30 am on Tuesday, the seagull was still stuck.

According to the user, the building in question is called Venus and is located at 1239 West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver.

Daily Hive has reached out to the SPCA.