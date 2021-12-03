Where to get the best holiday treats in Burnaby this season

Holiday treats are an excellent addition to any winter celebration. You literally can’t go wrong with sweetening the deal with delicious gingerbread cookies, eggnog donuts, and other festive delights.

But baking, on the other hand, is not so sweet… at least not for some of us. This is why we’ve created a list of places selling awesome holiday treats around Burnaby to save you the hassle of baking and cleaning.

Here are eight places where you can get tasty holiday treats this season.

The selection of sweet holiday treats at Mon Paris is exceptional. Whether you’d like to have a Christmas tree with assorted dry nuts and fruits, a chocolate eggnog Christmas Log, or chocolate ornaments with two truffles inside, these treats are one of a kind. They are creative and outside of the box, which is exactly why you need to get them inside of your tummy.

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

Glenburn Soda Fountain has an awesome holiday-themed menu with new handmade desserts. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, you can stop by their shop to devour their unique holiday concoctions, which include milkshakes, floats, ice cream, and so much more.

Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-565-0155

The Christmas cookie box is ready for you at Gary’s Patisserie. It’s filled with flavours like gingerbread, lemon blueberry, orange cranberry, and white chocolate chip.

Address: YVR Prep – 5279 Still Creek Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-726-6186

Who remembers jam-jam cookies? You can enjoy those and other delicious treats you enjoyed as a kid thanks to The Valley Bakery. They have an awesome Christmas platter with tons of goodies for you to share.

Address: 4058 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-291-0674

The holiday collection by Chez Christophe does not disappoint. Aside from having four types of decadent yule logs, they are also selling “Ho Ho Hawaii,” a Santa made entirely of caramelized white chocolate, dark chocolate and white chocolate.

Address: 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-4200

Toasted marshmallows and Graham crackers with chocolate drizzle and soft serve? Count us in. Get it in a crunchy cone or a bowl.

Address: 4603 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-620-5887

Those that enjoy cold treats on cold days have a special place in our hearts, and the chocolate Christmas gelato at Nuvola Gelato e Dolci is perfect for you. It’s sweet, minty, and everything you’d expect it to be plus more.

Address: 4712 Hastings, Burnaby

Phone: 778-379-8634

Gingerbread cream pie, anyone? That’s just one of the awesome holiday specials this sweet spot is offerings this season. Other selections include eggnog & rum pie and a Christmas mince pie too.

Address: 7832 6th Street, Burnaby