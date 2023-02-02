Super soaker: Vancouver could be drenched with nearly 100 mm of rain over the next week

Move over Alberta weather, it’s time for Vancouver to act like itself again, and we could see nearly 100 mm of rain over the next week.

While we’ve had little spurts of snow and wintery conditions over the last month, Vancouver is set to show its true colours during the next week, with lots of precipitation in the forecast.

Friday is expected to bring in most of the precipitation, but looking forward to next Wednesday, the region could be hit with nearly 100 mm of rain. Friday could also be windy and stormy, with gusts expected to reach almost 50 km/h.

Looking at the forecast, the Weather Network is calling for much warmer temperatures than we’ve seen over the last little while, with daytime temps around 9˚C and nighttime temps dipping only a few degrees to around 6˚C.

That’ll primarily be the case for most of the week, with temperatures dropping slightly next Wednesday.

After up to 35 mm of rain is expected to drench Vancouver on Friday, Saturday won’t be much better, with around 20 mm in the forecast. However, things should calm down a little bit on Sunday, with about 5 mm of rain predicted before up to another 20 mm of rain is expected to fall on Monday.

Relief from the moisture won’t come until next Thursday when we’re expected to see mainly sunny skies with temperatures around 6˚C. After that, there’ll be a few days of nice weather before more rain is in the forecast. So, all in all, typical Vancouver weather is back.

