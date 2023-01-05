Get the flashlights ready! Strong wind set to slam into Metro Vancouver

A weather statement has been issued for Metro Vancouver as meteorologists suggest a strong windstorm is on the way for coastal communities.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the statement for Thursday night, expecting conditions to be very gusty until later that evening.

Residents in Coquitlam, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Langley, West Vancouver, Richmond, and Delta should be ready for possible power outages and other wind-related issues.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches,” ECCC said.

There is a more severe alert issued for parts of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, and Howe Sound, which may lead to BC Ferries sailing cancellations.

“A low-pressure system offshore will continue moving northwards today. Ahead of the low, strong southeast winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 km/h will develop early this evening over Metro Vancouver regions near the Strait of Georgia. Winds will ease near midnight,” ECCC said.