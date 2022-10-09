NewsCanadaCrime

"We are devastated": Body of missing Ontario woman found in BC

Oct 9 2022, 6:10 pm
"We are devastated": Body of missing Ontario woman found in BC
It’s a tragic end to the search for Jaqueline McDermott.

The 22-year-old from Kitchener, Ontario, was reported missing in BC. She was last seen on September 30 near Merritt, BC, after attending a Vipassana meditation retreat.

Now, police and McDermott’s family have indicated that the search is over.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support we have received in our search for Jaqui,” they wrote. “We are devastated to report that her body was found yesterday.”


“Our hearts are forever shattered,” they wrote.

According to Merrit RCMP, the body was found on October 8. “Although a full determination has yet to be made, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s sudden death,” said RCMP.

Now, the BC Coroners Service will investigate the death.

The family is asking that their privacy be respected and that supporters keep Jaqui in their hearts.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

