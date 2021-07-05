Two Canadians make it to quarter-finals at Wimbledon for first time ever

Two Canadians have made it to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time ever.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Richmond Hill-native Denis Shapovalov both made it through their respective matches on Monday in London, England, and will continue through to the next round.

Auger-Aliassime moved on with a 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 upset win over the fourth-ranked German Alexander Zverev. Shapovalov beat Roberto Bautista Agut by 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 scores earlier on Monday.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s unbelievable,” said the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime during his on-court interview after the match. “You dream of moments like this as a kid. I’m a normal guy from Montreal, Canada, and here I am… Surely the best victory of my life so far.”

A maiden Grand Slam quarter-final!@felixtennis impressively beats No.4 seed Alex Zverev 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 on No.1 Court at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7hbVRwfvOI — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021

The 22-year-old Shapovalov will next face 25th-seed Russian Karen Khachanov, both of whom will be playing in Wimbledon’s final eight for the first time in their careers.

Welcome to the #Wimbledon quarter-finals, @denis_shapo ☺️ The 22-year-old becomes the 4th Canadian man in history to reach the final 8 at #Wimbledon after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets pic.twitter.com/P8rLMsNbP4 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2021

Auger-Aliassime will face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.