Will Whitecaps welcome execs on leave back to the club?

Some prominent members of the Vancouver Whitecaps front office could be returning to the organization by the end of the summer.

On October 29, the Whitecaps placed all current members of their executive team who were involved with the club in 2010 and 2011, on administrative leave while an independent investigation was conducted on the team’s handling of sexual assault allegations.

“Any current members of the executive team who were involved in these matters have been placed on administrative leave while we implement next steps in this review,” Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement at the time.

The Whitecaps have not named the executives that have been placed on administrative leave during investigation. But Bob and Dan Lenarduzzi, Rachel Lewis and Greg Anderson were with the club during 2010/11 period and are currently listed as members of the executive team. #VWFC pic.twitter.com/bHGPO3StCK — Martin MacMahon (@martinmacmahon) October 30, 2021

Bob Lenarduzzi (former team president and current club liaison), Dan Lenarduzzi (vice president of soccer development), and Greg Anderson (vice president of soccer operations) appear to each fit that description. Former Whitecaps COO Rachel Lewis left the organization in March.

The findings of an independent investigation into the Whitecaps’ handling of allegations of misconduct dating back to 2008 and 2011 was released on August 11.

MLS released the findings of an independent investigation by Rubin Thomlinson LLP into the Vancouver Whitecaps FC handling of misconduct allegations brought forward by members of the women’s team against former coach Bob Birarda in 2008 and former coach Hubert Busby, Jr. in 2011. — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 11, 2022

The investigation, handled by Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, found that there was no evidence the club attempted to dismiss or cover up the 2008 and 2011 allegations, but took it seriously and actively ensured that allegations were addressed.

The report also stated that the Whitecaps’ response to the allegations was “appropriate” and the club acted “expeditiously” to hire an experienced workplace investigator.

Now that the findings of the report have been released will the Whitecaps bring back the Lenarduzzi brothers and Anderson?

Schuster’s not ready to say.

“First of all, I will not mention any names,” Schuster told Daily Hive in an exclusive interview. “We have not done that for a reason for the whole time. If you speak about the employees on leave, I can also not announce anything today. We are still in the decision-making process. I want to speak with all of them, to hear their opinion, and also share my view on things. Things need a little bit more time.”

Bob Lenarduzzi, 67, served as team president until August 2019, before the role was eliminated and he moved into a new chapter as club liaison.

“You will see that when I announce the final decision,” Schuster said. “I haven’t spoken to any of them for eight months. It needs a little bit more of an exchange. I have to speak with them and also a few other people to get to the point to make the right decision. It’s not about making a decision, it’s about making the right decision.”

An announcement on the future of Bob, Dan, and Greg is expected in the next month.

Whatever decision the club makes is sure to draw a passionate reaction from Whitecaps fan base that has stuck with the club through all the ups and downs.