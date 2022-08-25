Yesterday, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum pushed the idea of a 60,000-seat stadium located in his city, “for all sports.”

You know, if Mayor McCallum had just said 30,000 seats, we would’ve covered this story straight up.

Because there is an argument that the Lower Mainland needs a 30,000-seat stadium. We still see wistful memories of Empire Stadium… and I mean the temporary Empire Stadium.

We have long debated whether the B.C. Lions would be better off playing home games in a suburban stadium given where their fan base resides.

We have also long talked about a soccer-specific stadium, whether that’s owner Greg Kerfoot’s pipe dream on the waterfront, or elsewhere.

Lastly, we have long talked about whether B.C. Place is too big. That neither primary tenant uses the upper bowl much. That we probably could’ve gotten away with smaller capacity and a cheaper renovation after the 2010 Olympics.

You know what we have never talked about?

A 60,000-seat facility in Surrey. Or another 60,000-seat stadium period. Anywhere.

And so, while it’s worthwhile wondering whether a constituency might try to lure the Lions or the Whitecaps to a more intimate venue, it’s hard to take Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum seriously.

Not only did the two provincial ministers with overlapping jurisdiction not want to touch this story yesterday, but the mayor also went on CBC Radio this morning and talked about the Canucks playing in his erstwhile fantasyland.

The Canucks aren’t playing anywhere but Rogers Arena anytime soon, and a 60,000-seat stadium isn’t happening in Surrey.

There’s a better chance at the Grizzlies returning from Memphis, or Major League Baseball expanding to Vancouver.